H.C. Wainwright Thinks Liquidia Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.55, close to its 52-week low of $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liquidia Technologies with a $5.50 average price target, which is a 107.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Liquidia Technologies’ market cap is currently $110.4M and has a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LQDA in relation to earlier this year.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia Technologies was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.