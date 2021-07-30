H.C. Wainwright Thinks EKSO BIONICS’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO BIONICS (EKSO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.95, close to its 52-week low of $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 45.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Janux Therapeutics Inc, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EKSO BIONICS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.98 and a one-year low of $3.96. Currently, EKSO BIONICS has an average volume of 175.9K.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following business segments: EksoHealth, EksoWorks, and Other. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment offers exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform heavy duty work for extended periods. The company was founded on January 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.