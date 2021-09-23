H.C. Wainwright Thinks DMG Blockchain Solutions’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on DMG Blockchain Solutions (DMGGF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.79, close to its 52-week low of $0.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 43.3% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Mawson Infrastructure Group, and Magic Software Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DMG Blockchain Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.56.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.51 and a one-year low of $0.05. Currently, DMG Blockchain Solutions has an average volume of 686K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions. It manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded on April 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.