H.C. Wainwright Thinks Cocrystal Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.1% and a 33.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cocrystal Pharma with a $4.50 average price target, representing a 298.2% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Noble Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Cocrystal Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $461K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.99 million.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded on January 2, 2014 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.