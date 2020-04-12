H.C. Wainwright Thinks Cleanspark’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on April 9, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Cleanspark (CLSK – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.85, close to its 52-week low of $0.98.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cleanspark with a $18.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.10 and a one-year low of $0.98. Currently, Cleanspark has an average volume of 358.1K.

Cleanspark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.