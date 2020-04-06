H.C. Wainwright Thinks Blink Charging Co’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sameer Joshi maintained a Buy rating on Blink Charging Co (BLNK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.54, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blink Charging Co with a $5.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.51 and a one-year low of $1.25. Currently, Blink Charging Co has an average volume of 814.6K.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its products and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas and Eric Greenberg on October 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.