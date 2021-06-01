June 1, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Thinks Bioxcel Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAIResearch Report), with a price target of $176.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.03, close to its 52-week low of $28.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 47.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Bioxcel Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.17, a 199.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.50 and a one-year low of $28.00. Currently, Bioxcel Therapeutics has an average volume of 421K.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded by Vimal D. Mehta on March 29, 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

