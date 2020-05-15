May 15, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Thinks Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

By Jason Carr

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMPResearch Report) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.98, close to its 52-week low of $2.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 44.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Armata Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.92 and a one-year low of $2.45. Currently, Armata Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 19.15K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019