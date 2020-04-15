H.C. Wainwright Thinks Arcimoto’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Arcimoto (FUV – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.46, close to its 52-week low of $0.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Ballard Power Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcimoto with a $5.00 average price target.

Based on Arcimoto’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.31K and GAAP net loss of $4.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5,793 and had a GAAP net loss of $3.25 million.

Arcimoto, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of electric vehicles. It also involves in building products that catalyze the shift to a sustainable transportation system. The company was founded by Mark Frohnmayer on November 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, OR.