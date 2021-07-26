H.C. Wainwright Thinks Aquestive Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.58, close to its 52-week low of $3.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 34.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aquestive Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.20, representing a 276.7% upside. In a report issued on July 19, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aquestive Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.12 million and GAAP net loss of $14.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.53 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs. The company has a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of Central nervous system (CNS) diseases, as well as orally-administered complex molecules that can be alternatives to invasively-administered standard of care therapies. Its product candidates include Libervant, Sympazan, and AQST-117 (Riluzole). Aquestive Therapeutics develops and delivers drugs via its PharmFilm® technology. The firm also collaborates with pharmaceutical partners to bring new molecules to market in differentiated and highly-marketable dosage forms. In addition to its proprietary product candidates, the company, with its partners, has a portfolio of development-stage products and commercialized products, such as Suboxone, a prescription medicine for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.