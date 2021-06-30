H.C. Wainwright Thinks Angion Biomedica’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Angion Biomedica (ANGN – Research Report), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.45, close to its 52-week low of $12.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 45.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Angion Biomedica is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.00, which is a 382.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Angion Biomedica’s market cap is currently $428.6M and has a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.64.

Angion Biomedica Corp was incorporated in the State of Delaware on April 6. 1998. It is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops novel therapeutic agents to treat acute and chronic organ injury by harnessing the body’s protective, reparative and regenerative systems. It is developing therapeutics for both orphan indications and large clinical markets of unmet medical need.