H.C. Wainwright Thinks Amarin’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Amarin (AMRN – Research Report) on March 31 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.98, close to its 52-week low of $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 36.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amarin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.57, implying a 635.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $26.13 and a one-year low of $3.96. Currently, Amarin has an average volume of 11.29M.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.