H.C. Wainwright Thinks Albireo Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.58, close to its 52-week low of $27.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 40.2% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Albireo Pharma with a $76.20 average price target, a 155.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.00 and a one-year low of $27.23. Currently, Albireo Pharma has an average volume of 235.5K.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline includes A4250, Elobixibat, and A3384. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.