H.C. Wainwright Thinks AKOUOS’s Stock is Going to Recover

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on AKOUOS (AKUSResearch Report) and a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.03, close to its 52-week low of $13.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 62.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

AKOUOS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50.

AKOUOS’s market cap is currently $517.1M and has a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.55.

Akouos Inc is a genetic medicine company focused on developing gene therapies that restore, improve, and preserve hearing. The company is involved in developing potential genetic medicines for a variety of inner ear disorders.

