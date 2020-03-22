H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Hold Rating for SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report issued on March 19, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE – Research Report), with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.60, close to its 52-week low of $25.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 40.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $68.77 average price target, a 141.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $193.56 and a one-year low of $25.01. Currently, SAGE Therapeutics has an average volume of 979.7K.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.