H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for UR-Energy (URG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on UR-Energy (URG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $2.10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.6% and a 63.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UR-Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.80.

The company has a one-year high of $1.57 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, UR-Energy has an average volume of 5.34M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of URG in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Jeffrey Klenda, the BOARD CHAIRMAN AND CEO of URG sold 178,118 shares for a total of $233,335.

Ur-Energy, Inc. is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio include the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W. Pitman on March 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.