May 21, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)

By Carrie Williams

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TAROResearch Report) today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 59.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $148 million and net profit of $67.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $176 million and had a net profit of $93.51 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada, and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Haifa Bay, Israel.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019