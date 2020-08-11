H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 45.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rubius Therapeutics with a $28.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.44 and a one-year low of $3.35. Currently, Rubius Therapeutics has an average volume of 215.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RUBY in relation to earlier this year.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.