H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.09.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oncolytics Biotech with a $11.75 average price target, which is a 436.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 9, Leede Jones Gable also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ONCY in relation to earlier this year.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses. The company was founded by Matthew C. Coffey and Bradley George Thompson on April 2, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.