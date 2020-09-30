H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 38.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ocular Therapeutix with a $14.33 average price target, implying an 80.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Ocular Therapeutix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.57 million and GAAP net loss of $36.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $650K and had a GAAP net loss of $24.45 million.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline include Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC . The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.