September 30, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

By Jason Carr

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix (OCULResearch Report) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 38.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ocular Therapeutix with a $14.33 average price target, implying an 80.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ocular Therapeutix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.57 million and GAAP net loss of $36.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $650K and had a GAAP net loss of $24.45 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline include Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC . The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019