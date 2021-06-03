H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for NioCorp Developments (NIOBF)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on NioCorp Developments (NIOBF – Research Report), with a price target of $1.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 56.8% and a 76.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NioCorp Developments with a $1.40 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.65 and a one-year low of $0.49. Currently, NioCorp Developments has an average volume of 310.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NIOBF in relation to earlier this year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.