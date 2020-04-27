H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Mesoblast (MESO)

In a report issued on April 24, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Mesoblast (MESO – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 34.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mesoblast with a $15.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.57 and a one-year low of $3.13. Currently, Mesoblast has an average volume of 731.7K.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.