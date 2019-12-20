H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for MacroGenics (MGNX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on MacroGenics (MGNX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 48.9% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

MacroGenics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50, an 86.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.39 and a one-year low of $7.43. Currently, MacroGenics has an average volume of 533.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. 2.