H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Loop Industries (LOOP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on Loop Industries (LOOP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 42.1% success rate. Dayal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Westport Fuel Systems, and AgroFresh Solutions.

Loop Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Loop Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.85 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.91 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Loop Industries, Inc. is a technology and licensing company, which engages in owning patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low value waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic and polyester fiber. It produces LOOP branded PET plastic resin which is found in water bottles, consumer packaging, and carpets.