H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Kamada (KMDA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Kamada (KMDA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 42.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kamada with a $10.50 average price target.

Kamada’s market cap is currently $358.4M and has a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.29.

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Proprietary Products segment and the Distribution segment. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use. The company was founded by David Tsur and Ralf Hahn on December 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.