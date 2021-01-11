January 11, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Itamar Medical (ITMR)

By Carrie Williams

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Itamar Medical (ITMRResearch Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Itamar Medical with a $28.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.00 and a one-year low of $7.82. Currently, Itamar Medical has an average volume of 15.76K.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease. The EndoPAT diagnoses endothelial malfunction, which is a proven predictor of cardiovascular disease. The company was founded by Yaron Giora , Martin Gerstel, Peretz Lavie, and Daniel Gur on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

