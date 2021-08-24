H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Gold Royalty (GROY)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Gold Royalty (GROY – Research Report), with a price target of $7.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 44.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Americas Gold and Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gold Royalty with a $7.75 average price target.

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company. It offers creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. The company’s mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for investors.