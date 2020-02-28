H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 38.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fennec Pharmaceuticals with a $17.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.40 and a one-year low of $3.26. Currently, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 50.82K.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric cancer patients. The company was founded by Orest W. Blaschuk on September 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.