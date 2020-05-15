H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Exicure (XCUR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Exicure (XCUR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 52.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exicure with a $6.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.84 and a one-year low of $0.96. Currently, Exicure has an average volume of 270.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XCUR in relation to earlier this year.

Exicure, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical stage biotechnology company. It offers 3-dimensional, spherical nucleic acid architecture unlocks the potential of nucleic acid therapeutics. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.