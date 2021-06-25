H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Corvus Gold (KOR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Corvus Gold (KOR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 47.9% and a 67.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Corvus Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.98.

Corvus Gold’s market cap is currently $355.1M and has a P/E ratio of -17.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 47.04.

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.