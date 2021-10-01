H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Brainsway (BWAY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Brainsway (BWAY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 35.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brainsway is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brainsway’s market cap is currently $132.6M and has a P/E ratio of -19.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.42.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the research, development and marketing of medical device for non-invasive treatment of the brain disorders. Its technology enables handling of a wide range of indications through the TMS Deep system developed by the company. Brainsway operates through the following segments: Major depression and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.