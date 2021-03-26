H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX – Research Report), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.95, close to its 52-week low of $20.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 48.5% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Black Diamond Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00, a 122.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.25 and a one-year low of $20.75. Currently, Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average volume of 456.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BDTX in relation to earlier this year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the biotechnology company that discovers and develops therapeutic agents to target unique oncogenic protein-isoforms. The company was founded by Dr. David M. Epstein and Dr. Elizabeth Buck in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.