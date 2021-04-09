H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Aptinyx (APTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 52.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptinyx with a $9.33 average price target, implying a 220.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Aptinyx’s market cap is currently $198.7M and has a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.33.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.