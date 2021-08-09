H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Amryt Pharma (AMYT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.10, close to its 52-week low of $9.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 50.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amryt Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.50.

Amryt Pharma’s market cap is currently $362.4M and has a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.41.

Amryt Pharma PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and delivering new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare or orphan diseases. It holds an exclusive license to sell Lojuxta (lomitapide) for adults, across the European Union and other territories including the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Israel. Lojuxta is used to treat a rare life-threatening disease called Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia. Myalept (metreleptin) is an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients. It derives most of the revenue from the European Economic Area (EEA).