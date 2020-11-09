H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Ocugen (OCGN)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Ocugen (OCGN – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.28, close to its 52-week low of $0.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 36.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Ocugen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.85.

Based on Ocugen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $42.62K and GAAP net loss of $3.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.24 million.

Ocugen, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for eye diseases. Its pipeline of therapies includes OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, OCU100, and OCU300. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.