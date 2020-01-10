H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR – Research Report), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 49.4% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Nektar Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.75.

The company has a one-year high of $47.11 and a one-year low of $15.64. Currently, Nektar Therapeutics has an average volume of 2.31M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NKTR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Roy Whitfield, a Director at NKTR bought 10,000 shares for a total of $92,400.

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in applying technology platforms to develop novel drug candidates. The company focuses on the therapies for cancer, autoimmune disease, and chronic pain. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments.