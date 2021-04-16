H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.01, close to its 52-week low of $6.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.79 and a one-year low of $6.88. Currently, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 15.13M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines. Its drug candidates include SynCon immunotherapies which helps break the immune system’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and CELLECTRA delivery system which facilitates optimized cellular uptake of the SynCon immunotherapies. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.