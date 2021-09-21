H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Yatra Online (YTRA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Yatra Online (YTRA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 50.9% success rate. Buck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Lightpath Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yatra Online with a $4.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.94 and a one-year low of $0.63. Currently, Yatra Online has an average volume of 149.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yatra Online, Inc. engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing; Hotels and Packages; and Others. The Air Ticketing segment offers flight ticket booking services to its customers. The Hotels and Packages segment provides hotel room booking and tour packages. The Others segment engages in providing third party advertising on website, rail & bus ticketing, and cab booking. The company was founded by Dhruv Shringi, Manish Amin, and Sabina Chopra in August 2006 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.