H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for US Gold (USAU)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on US Gold (USAU – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 63.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for US Gold with a $18.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.44 and a one-year low of $2.61. Currently, US Gold has an average volume of 114.1K.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects includes Keystone and Copper King. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.