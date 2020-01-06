January 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Novan (NOVN)

By Carrie Williams

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating on Novan (NOVNResearch Report) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.84, close to its 52-week low of $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Novan with a $0.50 average price target.

Based on Novan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $7.15 million.

Novan, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414.

