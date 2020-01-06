H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Novan (NOVN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating on Novan (NOVN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.84, close to its 52-week low of $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Novan with a $0.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Novan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $7.15 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Novan, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414.