H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for NextPlay Technologies (NXTP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on NextPlay Technologies (NXTP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Buck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Lightpath Technologies.

NextPlay Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.99 and a one-year low of $1.26. Currently, NextPlay Technologies has an average volume of 3.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NXTP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Weston, FL.