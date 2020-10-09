H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Endeavour Silver (EXK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Endeavour Silver (EXK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 58.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Dynasty Minerals, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endeavour Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.79 and a one-year low of $0.99. Currently, Endeavour Silver has an average volume of 5.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXK in relation to earlier this year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral property in Chihuahua. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.