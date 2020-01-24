H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 34.1% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Citius Pharmaceuticals is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Citius Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.87 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. It offers Mino-Lok, a patented solution to treat and salvage infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for treatment of hemorrhoids. The company was founded by Ralph Montrone on January 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.