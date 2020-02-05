February 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAIResearch Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.35, close to its 52-week high of $19.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bioxcel Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.75.

The company has a one-year high of $19.89 and a one-year low of $3.76. Currently, Bioxcel Therapeutics has an average volume of 241K.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded by Vimal D. Mehta on March 29, 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

