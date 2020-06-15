June 15, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Beyondspring (BYSI)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring (BYSIResearch Report), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 51.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Beyondspring has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Based on Beyondspring’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.08 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.29 million.

BeyondSpring, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. It focuses on non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia prevention, and plinabulin and nivolumab. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

