H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 49.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abeona Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Based on Abeona Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3 million and GAAP net loss of $15.83 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ABEO in relation to earlier this year.

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of gene therapy for severe and life threatening rare diseases. It programs include EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and ABO-101 (AAV NAGLU), an AAV based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.