H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Western Copper (WRN)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Western Copper (WRN – Research Report), with a price target of $2.30. The company’s shares closed last Saturday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 54.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Copper with a $2.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.53 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, Western Copper has an average volume of 235.6K.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.