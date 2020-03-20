H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -18.0% and a 21.9% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vascular Biogenics with a $3.00 average price target, implying a 200.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Based on Vascular Biogenics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.87 million.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. It offers different programs for cancer and inflammatory disease patients such as vascular targeting system and Lecinoxoids.