H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology (SRRA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 55.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sierra Oncology with a $34.67 average price target, an 90.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sierra Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $31.91 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It engages in the business of researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company was founded on May 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.