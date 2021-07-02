July 2, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials, Best Performing Analysts   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)

By Ryan Adsit

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Perpetua Resources (PPTAResearch Report) today and set a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 65.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Perpetua Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

Perpetua Resources’ market cap is currently $421.3M and has a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.44.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in mineral exploration. The firm operates through the following segment Mineral Exploration: The Mineral Exploration segment focuses on exploration, evaluation and potential development of the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

